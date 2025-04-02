Right-Handed Pitcher Ubaldo Romo Signs with Owlz

April 2, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed right-handed pitcher Ubaldo Romo for the 2025 season.

Romo joins the Owlz with some Pioneer League experience under his belt as he played with Grand Junction in 2023. He made nine appearances for the Jackalopes that season, striking out 11 in 14 1/3 innings.

The Modesto, Calif. native played collegiately at Cal State Monterey Bay, posting a 5.19 ERA in two seasons with the Otters.

He said he is looking forward to continuing his baseball career with the Owlz.

"I'm excited to compete with the guys and keep playing the game I love," Romo said.

