Right-Handed Pitcher Shandon Herrera Signs with Owlz for 2025 Season

March 28, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed right-handed pitcher Shandon Herrera for the 2025 season.

This will be a return to NoCo for Herrera, who was in camp with the Owlz in 2024 before moving on to Great Falls, where he kicked off his professional career by making seven appearances for the Voyagers.

Herrera played his college ball at Lubbock Christian University, striking out 122 in 158 2/3 innings and working both as a starter and out of the bullpen.

He said he is looking forward to a season in Northern Colorado.

"I am excited to join the Owlz to play and learn from the coaching staff, compete and win a lot of games, and get to know the community and enjoy Colorado," Herrera said.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from March 28, 2025

Right-Handed Pitcher Shandon Herrera Signs with Owlz for 2025 Season - Northern Colorado Owlz

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.