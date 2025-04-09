Right-Handed Pitcher Andrew Washington Signs with Owlz for 2025 Season

April 9, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. -- The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed right-handed pitcher Andrew Washington for the 2025 Pioneer League season.

Joining the Owlz marks a return to the Pioneer League for Washington, who spent time with both the Glacier Range Riders and the Rocky Mountain Vibes last season. He also spent time with the Malone Border Hounds of the Empire Baseball League in 2024.

Washington played college ball at both South Florida and Georgia Gwinnett College.

He said he is looking forward to the 2025 season in NoCo.

"Excited to play ball under a great manager and staff, as well as meeting new teammates," Washington said.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.