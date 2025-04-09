Outfielder Dreylin Holmes Signs with Owlz for 2025 Season

April 9, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

WINDSOR, Colo. -- The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed outfielder Dreylin Holmes for the 2025 Pioneer League season.

Holmes set the Mississippi Valley State single-season home run record when he hit 12 during his sophomore season in 2022. He hit 29 total home runs during three seasons with the Delta Devils.

During his college career, Holmes earned invites to both the HBCU Swingman Classic and the HBCU Minority Baseball Prospects All-Star Game.

After his senior season at MVSU in 2024, Holmes played with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers of the MLB Draft League, hitting .314/.376/.514 with six home runs and 13 stolen bases in 40 games.

He said he is excited to join the Owlz this season.

"Throughout my career, I've never experienced playing up north. But the opportunity to play under Dmitri Young is also a huge blessing I look forward to," Holmes said.

