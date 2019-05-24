Riders Hosting SpongeBob-Themed Nickelodeon Night July 28

May 24, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, Texas - Are you ready kids? Because on Sunday, July 28, the Frisco RoughRiders are hosting Nickelodeon Night, featuring SpongeBob SquarePants

That night, the Riders will wear custom SpongeBob-themed jerseys that will be auctioned during the game to benefit Embrace Texas, which works to provide vulnerable children with life-changing programs and resources.

Kids and their families will find plenty to enjoy around the ballpark during Nickelodeon Night, with all sorts of SpongeBob-themed games and promotions.

During Nickelodeon Night, and all Sunday home games in 2019, Riders Kids Club members get a free ticket to join in on the fun as part of the Kids Sunday Funday series, which also includes a chance to play catch on the field before the game. Riders Kids Club memberships are totally free, so sign up today.

The RoughRiders return home Tuesday to begin a six-game homestand at Dr Pepper Ballpark, running from May 28-June 2. Single-game tickets, season ticket memberships and group hospitality packages are all on-sale for those games and all other remaining home games. For more information, visit RidersBaseball.com or call (972) 731-9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.