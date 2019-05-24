Contributions from All over Lead Riders to 7-2 Win

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - With contributions coming from all over, the RoughRiders knocked off the Corpus Christi Hooks 7-2 Friday night at Whataburger Field.

SYNOPSIS

* The Riders erased an early 1-0 hole with three tallies in the second, thanks to RBI doubles from Josh Altmann and Tony Sanchez.

* Preston Beck capped a three-hit, two-RBI night with a RBI single in the eighth.

* All nine Riders starters collected a hit in Friday's win.

NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Preston Beck: 3-for-4, 2 RBI, BB

* Josh Altmann: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R

* Charles Leblanc: 2-for-5, 2B, RBI, 2 R

* Edgar Arredondo: 5 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (W)

NEWS AND NOTES

* Peter Fairbanks struck out three batters over two perfect innings and has fanned 13 of the first 23 batters he's faced (57%) to start his time with the Riders.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders at Corpus Christi, Saturday, 7:15 pm

RHP Jonathan Hernandez (2-3, 6.19) vs. RHP J.B. Bukauskas (0-3, 6.90)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

