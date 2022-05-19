Riders Hit Four Homers, Drop Game to Hooks

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders launched four home runs, but fell 9-5 to the Corpus Christi Hooks from Riders Field on Thursday night. David Garcia rammed his second-career multi-homer game in the defeat.

Frisco (20-16) fell behind early when Enmanuel Valdez doubled in the first run for Corpus Christi (14-22) in the first inning and Justin Dirden added an RBI single to make it 2-0.

In the second, Bryan Arias hit a solo shot off of Cody Bradford (3-3), who took the loss for Frisco in his start, pushing the score to 3-0. Bradford allowed six runs over his four innings.

The Riders found the scoreboard in the bottom of the second and made it 3-1 when Garcia hammered a solo home run off of the waterfall in right for his second home run of the season.

Corpus Christi then pushed the lead further to 6-1 with a Yainer Diaz RBI double in the third and a Jose Alvarez solo shot in the fourth.

Dustin Harris answered back for Frisco with a solo home run of his own in the fourth, his fifth long ball of the season, and Garcia launched a two-run shot in the sixth to draw the Riders to a 6-4 deficit.

In the top of the seventh, Dirden crushed a three-run home run to separate the Hooks and balloon the lead to 9-4.

Blaine Crim lifted a ninth-inning solo homer, his team-best eighth of the year, but it was not enough as the Riders were handed a 9-5 loss.

Grant Wolfram and Tim Brennan both threw two scoreless innings out of the Riders bullpen in the defeat. Thursday marked Brennan's first outing since September of 2021.

The Riders and Hooks meet next in game four of the six-game series on Friday, May 20th at 6:35 p.m. from Riders Field. The RoughRiders turn to RHP Jack Leiter (1-3, 4.43) on the mound against RHP Jimmy Endersby (0-1, 2.20).

Along with Fireworks Friday, the fourth game of the series is also the beginning of Hometown Heroes Weekend with First Responders Night. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

