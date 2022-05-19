La Invasion Tour Coming to ONEOK Field

TULSA, OK - ONEOK Field is set to bring the Tulsa area an amazing night of Banda, Norteno and Mariachi on Saturday, July 16 with a concert that will be headlined by Banda El Recodo and Gerardo Ortiz. The tour is filling up stadiums across the country and will be one of the hottest shows of 2022.

The concert will have general admission and VIP tickets available. The goal of the concert is to provide an atmosphere that will have attendees flowing and dancing throughout the facility.

The gates at ONEOK Field will at open at 4:00 p.m. for the event with the show scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m.

"This is a great opportunity for the Tulsa Drillers, ONEOK Field and the city of Tulsa," said Drillers General Manager Mike Melega. "We believe that our community is going to love this event, and we hope it can be the first of many of these types of concerts."

"La Invasion tour is so excited to get to work with the Tulsa Drillers and bring a first-class event to the Tulsa area," says Chris Santillan of Santillan Entertainment.

Tickets for the concert are now on sale and are available. Ticket prices start at $70 for general admission. VIP tables that include seating for four near the stage are $750 each.

