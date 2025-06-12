Rickea Jackson Drops Career-High 30 PTS vs. the Aces (June 11, 2025)

June 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video







Rickea Jackson had her way vs. the Las Vegas Aces

30 PTS (career-high) 7 REB 4 3PM 11-17 FG

WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







