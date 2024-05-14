Rick Paterson Named General Manager of the San Diego Gulls

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has promoted Rick Paterson to General Manager of the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Paterson replaces Rob DiMaio , who has left the club for personal reasons.

"The San Diego Gulls have a bright future with many outstanding skilled players returning or joining the team next season," said Paterson. "We look forward to getting back to our winning ways in short order and bringing the Calder Cup to the great city of San Diego."

Paterson completed his 20th season with the Ducks last season, his second as Director of Professional Scouting. He served as the Director of Player Personnel from 2009-20, and was also the Director of Professional Scouting for two other stints with Anaheim (2005-09 and 2020-21). Paterson has over 40 years of experience as a player, coach and scout, and has won the Stanley Cup four times. Along with his Stanley Cup championship with the Ducks in 2007, he won titles with Tampa Bay (2004) and Pittsburgh (1991 and 1992).

Prior to joining the Ducks front office, Paterson spent seven years with the Tampa Bay Lightning, winning the Stanley Cup in 2004 as the club's Chief Professional Scout. After retiring from the NHL as a player following 10 seasons with Chicago (1978-88), Paterson joined the Pittsburgh Penguins as an Assistant Coach from 1988-93, winning the Stanley Cup in 1991 and 1992. He coached the Penguins' International Hockey League affiliate in Cleveland from 1993-97 and joined the Tampa Bay Lightning as Assistant Coach in 1997-98. Paterson remained in that role until being named a Professional Scout prior to the start of the 1999-00 season.

