Bears Sign Forward Zac Funk to Tryout Agreement

May 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Washington Capitals, announced today that the club has signed forward Zac Funk to an amateur tryout agreement.

Funk, 20, recorded 123 points (67g, 56a) in 68 games with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season. The 6'0", 210-pound forward led the WHL in goals, power-play goals (31), plus/minus (+56) and ranked second in points and fourth in shots (323). He had eight hat tricks this past season while serving as an alternate captain for Prince George, and he was named a finalist for WHL Player of the Year. In the playoffs, Funk posted 18 points (8g, 10a) in 15 games with the Cougars.

The Coldstream, British Columbia native recorded 58 points (26g, 32a) in 64 games with Prince George and the Calgary Hitmen in 2022-23. Funk, who was traded from Calgary to Prince George on Jan. 10, 2023, ranked tied for first on the Cougars in playoff scoring with eight points (5g, 3a) in 10 games. In 228 career WHL games with Prince George and Calgary, Funk recorded 227 points (119g, 108a).

Funk was signed by the Capitals on March 1 to a three-year, entry-level contract that begins in the 2024-25 season.

