Syracuse Crunch to Host North Division Finals Watch Parties at Tully's Good Times May 16 and 18

May 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting Watch Parties at Tully's Good Times on Thursday, May 16 and Saturday, May 18 for Game 1 and Game 2 of the North Division Finals against the Cleveland Monsters.

The Watch Parties will be held at the Tully's Good Times located at 2943 Erie Blvd E in Syracuse. Fans are welcome to cheer on the Crunch as they begin the North Division Finals series on the road in Cleveland. The Watch Parties will feature a live stream of the games with play-by-play from Lukas Favale. The Crunch will also have raffle prizes and giveaways along with an appearance from select players during Game 1.

Puck drops at 7 p.m. for Game 1 on Thursday and at 1 p.m. for Game 2 on Saturday. The Watch Parties will start 30 minutes before puck drops. Entry to the Watch Parties is free. Seating will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Standing room will also be available in the bar area.

Tully's Good Times is a sports-themed, casual dining restaurant. Each location boasts more than 70 TV's showing all the sports, all the time. If the game is on, you can watch it at Tully's Good Times. Tully's Good Times believes in providing delicious food and excellent service at a great value. The restaurant can be reached at (315) 451-6766 and online at www.tullysgoodtimes.com .

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster . For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch ), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch ) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch ).

