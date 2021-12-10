Rick Murphy to be Inducted into New York State Baseball Hall of Fame

TROY, NY - On Thursday, December 9, the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame announced that ValleyCats President Rick Murphy will be honored this summer as part of the star-studded Induction Class of 2022. Rick joins a class headlined by New York superstars Babe Ruth, Goose Gossage, Ron Blomberg, and David Cone.

Rick Murphy is the definition of a baseball lifer. After playing baseball at Boston College, Rick transitioned to life in the front office as an ambassador of the game. The year 2022 will mark Rick's 34th season in professional baseball. From 1989 to 2001, Murphy was General Manager of the Pittsfield Mets/Astros and was instrumental in the move that brought the franchise to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, NY. After running the 'Cats from 2002-2004, Rick spent 2005 as the Chief Operating Officer for DDD Baseball, Inc., a company owned by Dan Duquette, the former General Manager of the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles.

Rick was named the NYPL Executive of the Year in 2008 and is a 2011 New York-Penn League Robert F. Julian Community & Baseball Service Award winner. He currently sits as a member of the Board of Directors for the Albany Police Athletic League.

Rick has been an integral part of the growth of the game of baseball in New York's Capital Region. After bringing the ValleyCats to the area, Rick instituted programs such as our annual 4 in 24: Field Renovation and Show on the Road, and is heavily involved in 'Cats Academy, teaching young ballplayers the fundamentals of the game every summer.

Rick embodies the ValleyCats mission of creating fans for life. On any given ValleyCats gameday, you can find him on the concourse at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, watching the game, talking to fans, and doing whatever he can do to create the best possible experience for everyone at the ballpark, even if that means donning an apron and making pizzas.

The ValleyCats family would like to congratulate Rick on this well-deserved honor. Thank you for being such a great leader and ambassador of the organization and the game of baseball.

