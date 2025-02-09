Rhodes Return to Hagerstown

World Series champion, MLB All-Star, Flying Boxcar. This offseason, manager Mark Mason named Arthur Rhodes as the Boxcars' new pitching coach at a season ticket holder event at Meritus Park, and was met with great applause. A Hagerstown legend is returning.

Rhodes began his professional playing career in 1988, when he was drafted in the second round by the Baltimore Orioles organization. After moving through the Orioles farm system, Rhodes found himself in Hagerstown in 1990 as a member of the AA Hagerstown Suns. Soon after, in 1991, Rhodes posted his breakout season.

Entering the '91 season, he was the sixth overall prospect and started 19 games for the Suns, pitching 106.2 innings and striking out 115 batters. He posted a 2.70 ERA and was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Year. That same season, Rhodes earned his first major league call-up, appearing in eight games for the Baltimore Orioles and beginning his illustrious playing career.

"I was playing for the Hagerstown Suns. I was the starting pitcher, and I was doing pretty good. Pitcher of the Year. I had a good time in Hagerstown and I know the stadium is a lot different now than it was when I was there in '91 but I had a great time [at Municipal Stadium] and it was a blast" said Rhodes.

After his time in Hagerstown, Rhodes carved out an incredible career for himself, earning MLB All-Star honors in 2010 as a member of the Cincinnati Reds, and winning the World Series in 2011 with the St. Louis Cardinals. Rhodes still stands second all time in MLB holds, registering 231 throughout his career.

Rhodes then began his coaching career in 2021, with the Cleburne Railroaders, before joining the Lexington Legends in 2023. Now, nearly thirty-five years after his first stint in Hagerstown, he will return to the city in which he jump-started his record breaking career.

"Coming back to Hagerstown is gonna be great. I don't remember all the people there, but I will help out the fanbase and do what I have to do to bring more fans in. Sign more autographs, help people out, bring more fans to the ball games," said Rhodes. "It's gonna be fun going back to Hagerstown for the whole year and having a good time."

In 2023 with the Lexington Legends, Rhodes returned to Hagerstown as a member of the opposition. He found himself in awe of the brand new Meritus Park, listing it as one of the best minor league parks.

"Coming back last year, it was totally different, and a brand-new stadium. Somebody asked me if I knew where the old stadium was, and I hadn't been back since '91 so that was a long time. I guess it was right down the road. All the old houses stacked up together, I remember that," said Rhodes. "The stadium impressed me a lot. I loved it. It has a good layout, the ballpark is nice, and the clubhouses are first class. It's a big-league clubhouse and they really did a good job on that park. The stadium, the bullpens, and the pitching mound were all great. You can't beat that stadium. It's a good ballpark to play in. And I like the cold. I like pitching in the cold, and when it gets hot up there, I know the ball flies too, so we'll teach our pitchers how to keep the ball down, keep the ball in the park."

The Boxcars surprised Rhodes with a first pitch during that visit to Meritus Park, honoring his incredible '91 season with the Hagerstown Suns.

"That was pretty cool, that was the second time I'd thrown out a first pitch, and this one took the cake. I was excited because I pitched in Hagerstown and when I came back as a visiting team member, they asked me to throw out a first pitch. Threw out the first pitch last year and now I'm the pitching coach here. It's gonna be even better," said Rhodes.

As for his vision for year one, Rhodes explained that he saw a lot of promise in Boxcars pitchers last season, but hopes to refine their skills and elevate them to the next level.

"This year I'm at a new team. Got to get to know the guys. I saw some of them last year playing, and they looked pretty good. We just have to work on a couple of things and throw more strikes. Get people out. Put a little twist on things that I know. I've played in the big leagues for a long time," said Rhodes. "I'm gonna be there, do whatever I have to do to help out the hitting coach and the manager, and I'm gonna get our pitchers right. Pitchers are going to be good."

Rhodes' coaching style mirrors his love for the game. He holds his players to a high standard, and hopes they will enjoy baseball as much as he does, noting that is one of the most important qualities he looks for. If you enjoy the game, you are willing to put in the work.

"My coaching style is that I'm the nicest pitching coach you'll ever meet. I'm friendly and I'm happy and I enjoy playing baseball. That's my life because I grew up playing baseball and I just love what I do. Being between the white lines and having a good time. And like I say, it's just if you aren't having fun playing baseball, go do something else. I'm trying to get you up to the next level. I'm there to have fun and get you up to another team. Get you better, but at the same time, we're still gonna have fun and win ball games," said Rhodes. "I like to win ball games. When we win, we win as a team, when we lose, we lose as a team. We're gonna make everybody proud in the stands."

