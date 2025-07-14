Rhode Island FC vs Hartford Athletic: Saturday, July 19: 4 PM ET on CBS Presented by Best Western

July 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







In little over a year, the series between the USL Championship's Rhode Island FC and Hartford Athletic has become the best new rivalry in American soccer. Playfully dubbed "El Clamico" by their respective supporters' groups, the New England clubs have brought passion and intensity to the field in each of their meetings, reveling in their successes against their nearby adversary.

Tune in Saturday, July 19th at 4 p.m. ET on CBS for what's set to be another sellout crowd at one of the country's top new soccer-specific venues - Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island - to catch every thrilling moment of a matchup that's about more than just points. Separated by only 75 miles, regional bragging rights are on the line in the next chapter of El Clamico's story. Don't miss it!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.