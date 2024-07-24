Rhode Island FC Releases 2025 Premium Seating Season Ticket Pricing for the Stadium at Tidewater Landing

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Today, Rhode Island FC released its premium seating pricing for Season Ticket Members for the 2025 season at The Stadium at Tidewater Landing. In the coming weeks, current RIFC Season Ticket Members will have the first opportunity to select premium seats in the 10,500 capacity, state-of-the-art stadium opening in the spring of 2025 in downtown Pawtucket. Season ticket membership pricing for general seating will be released in September.

"We're thrilled to bring a world-class soccer experience to fans of all levels at The Stadium at Tidewater Landing," said Rhode Island FC Club President David Peart. "Our commitment to excellence on and off the field is unwavering. Moving into this premier USL Championship venue in 2025 is a major step forward. We can't wait to create unforgettable memories with RIFC fans and our supporters at our new home."

Rhode Island FC will begin play from the Ocean State's newest state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue at the start of the 2025 USL Championship season. On the banks of the Seekonk River, the Tidewater Landing development is a gamechanger for the city of Pawtucket and the state of Rhode Island. Anchored by The Stadium at Tidewater Landing, the development will include housing, restaurants, retail stores, and recreational amenities. The world-class destination will be home to Rhode Island FC and host other sporting events, community gatherings, festivals and concerts. As the flagship venue for sports and entertainment in Rhode Island, The Stadium at Tidewater Landing will support thousands of jobs and create millions of dollars of tax revenue.

Tidewater Landing is the result of over three years of close collaboration between the state of Rhode Island, the Executive Office of Commerce, the Rhode Island House and Senate, the city of Pawtucket, the Pawtucket City Council and developer Fortuitous Partners.

