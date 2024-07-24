Match Preview: Republic FC v Detroit City FC

July 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Republic FC returns to the road this weekend as the Indomitable Club travels to Motown to face eastern opponents Detroit City FC for the two clubs third all-time matchup.

The squad heads into the match undefeated in the two-game series, and with an overall 5-0-4 away record this season - the best in the league.

At a Glance: #SACvDET

Saturday, July 27 - 4:00 PM kickoff

Keyworth Stadium, Hamtramck, MI

Watch: Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com and FOX40 app, ESPN+

Republic FC - The Latest

Last Sunday, Republic FC secured a 5-2 victory over Norcal rivals Oakland Roots SC, marking the club's highest-scoring game of the season and the biggest victory by either side in the all-time head-to-head series. The win solidified Sacramento's second place position in the Western Conference, three points behind New Mexico United.

The exciting performance from the derby at Oakland showcased the true depth of The Quails roster. With Kieran Phillips netting one just four minutes into the game, and later securing his third brace of the season. Shane Wiedt celebrated surpassing 10,000 regular season minutes with his first-of-the-season goal to double the lead. To properly bookend the rivalry match, Trevor Amann silenced the crowd with his ninth goal of the season in the 85th minute.

The five-goal win over Roots landed three Republic FC players on Team of the Week, and a first-time Coach of the Week for gaffer Mark Briggs. Forward Kieran Phillips and midfielder Nick Ross were named to the best XI for their outstanding performance against Oakland, and for collectively delivering three of the five goals from Sunday. Defender Jared Timmer was also named on the bench for this week's best XI.

Know Your Opponent

Last week, Detroit was able to score an equalizer late in the second half against a ten-man NCFC to settle for a 1-1 draw. However, late in the 94th minute Detroit City would also find themselves in a ten-man position, which now leaves City forward Yazeed Matthews ineligible to play in Saturday's match against Republic FC. This marks the second time in their past three matchups that Le Rouge has had to play a man down due to disciplines.

Midfielder Maxi Rodriguez continues to be a dangerous central force who is also capable of advancing attacks in the final third, leading Detroit with seven goals in his 16 appearances this season. Forward Ben Morris is also a player to watch as he facilitates a team-leading 17 chances and 22 total shots under his belt so far this season.

Match Notes

The meeting with Detroit this Saturday offers a few familiar faces. Le Rouge Head Coach Danny Dichio served as Republic FC Assistant Coach through the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Former Republic FC Goalkeeper Carlos Saldaña signed with Detroit City FC in January. During his time with Republic FC from 2021-2023, Saldaña started in a total of 22 matches for Sacramento, collected eight clean sheets, and made 66 saves. Currently, Saldaña stands with eight saves and two clean sheets in his three appearances this season.

SRFC's victory in 2022 snapped Detroit's 15-match home unbeaten streak that had dated back to September 2021.

