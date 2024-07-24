FC Tulsa Foundation to Host Toy Drive Ahead of July 26 Match

TULSA - FC Tulsa Foundation is set to host its summer toy drive at its July 26 match versus Indy Eleven.

Located at the corner of Elgin and Archer, the toy drive will begin before the match at 5 p.m. CT, with play kicking off at 7:30 p.m. at ONEOK Field.

In partnership with the club's supporters group, 83 United, fans are encouraged to bring new and gently used games, books and toys to the stadium. The toys will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House and benefit children fighting illness.

In addition, the club will host $1 Beer Section Night. Advanced tickets are $15 ($20 day of game) for the section, allowing access to $1 cans of Pearl Beach Brewpub beer until the 75th minute. Season ticket members and regular ticket holders can upgrade their tickets for $7 and $10, respectively, from staff at either entrance into the Scoreboard Bar at the Midfield Terrace.

With a win, FC Tulsa would secure a perfect home record for the month and go unbeaten in five-straight home matches.

The match will air on ESPN+ and locally on Cox Channel 3.

For tickets visit, fctulsa.com/tickets.

