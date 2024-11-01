Rhode Island FC First-Ever Playoff Match to Broadcast Live on NESN
November 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (Nov. 1, 2024) - Rhode Island FC announced today that the club's historic first playoff match at Indy Eleven, set for Sunday, Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. at Michael A. Carroll Stadium, will broadcast locally on NESN. The broadcast will also stream nationally on ESPN+. In addition, the match will air locally on 790 The Score (790 AM).
Fans can join in cheering on the team at the Official Rhode Island FC Watch Party at The Thirsty Beaver Hometown Pub & Grub in Smithfield.
For fans unable to make it to Smithfield, the following 2024 Rhode Island FC Pub Partners will also be showing the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal match throughout the Ocean State:
Providence Brewing Company | 10 Sims Ave Unit 110, Providence, 02909
German American Cultural Society of Rhode Island | 78 Carter Ave, Pawtucket, 02861
Proclamation Ale Company | 298 Kilvert St, Warwick, 02886
Troop PVD | 60 Valley St, Providence, 02909
The Thirsty Beaver Hometown Pub & Grub (North Kingstown) | 80 Frenchtown Rd, North Kingstown, 02852
Newport Craft Brewing + Distilling Co. | 293 JT Connell Hwy, Newport, RI 02840
Providence G Pub | 61 Orange St, Providence, 02903
Picos Restaurant And Lounge | 110 School St, Pawtucket, 02860
