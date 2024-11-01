Cardinale Stadium Announces First-Ever Concert

November 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - The Winter Jam at Cardinale Stadium, the first-ever show of the Cardinale Stadium concert series, will take place on Friday, December 13 in Seaside. The concert will feature two of Monterey County's best local talents, The Money Band and 60 East, as the opening acts for new and upcoming country star Mitch Rossell [ROW-SELL].

Rossell, a singer and songwriter from East Tennessee, is on the rise in country music. After catching the attention of Country music legend Garth Brooks in 2017, Rossell joined Brooks on tour and partnered with him again in 2022. Rossell has since helped write four of Brooks' singles, including #1 hit "Ask Me How I Know" that was written solely by Rossell himself. In addition, Rossell co-wrote "Dive Bar," a top-five duet for Brooks with Blake Shelton, a top-10 single called "All Day Long," and top-30 song "That's What Cowboys Do." Rossell made his Grand Ole Opry debut in December 2022, where he performed his own songs "Son" and "All I Need To See," and he has not looked back since. In 2023, Rossell was seen on America's Got Talent and made it to the semi-finals. Following his show at Cardinale Stadium this winter, the up-and-comer has plans to release a new album and begin a tour of his own.

Rossell's performance will be preceded by two of the top local music groups in Monterey County. The Money Band and 60 East. The Money Band was founded by lead vocalist and harmonica player Zoe Alexander and is known for their fun energy and high intensity. The Money Band plays every style of music from country to funk, disco, classic rock, reggae, modern rock, and pop. The Money Band has toured all over the United States, as well as internationally, and has shared the stage with artists such as Journey, Dixie Chicks, Kenny Chesney, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Smash Mouth, and more.

60 East is proudly based out of Carmel Valley and performs music in several genres in addition to their own music, including classic rock, alternative, reggae and more. 60 East features strong vocals, whiplash drumming, wicked guitars, and earth-shaking bass. In addition, 60 East puts a fun spin on each song they perform to create an electric experience.

Tickets to the Winter Jam at Cardinale Stadium are available now, visit CardinaleStadium.com for more information. Follow @cardinalestadium on Instagram, Cardinale Stadium on Facebook, and @CardinaleSTDM on X for the latest updates.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.