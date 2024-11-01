Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Begins Their Playoff Campaign in Memphis

November 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Kickoff: Saturday, November 2 (11:00 AM PDT)

Where: AutoZone Park (Memphis, TN)

How to Watch: With us at Mercado Gonzalez Northgate Market in Costa Mesa, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, KCAL+, ESPN+

Available in the U.K: USL on YouTube

The 2024 USL Championship Playoffs, presented by Terminix, for the 6-seeded Black and Orange begin on the road at AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN when they face 3rd seeded Memphis 901 FC on Saturday, November 2 at 11:00 AM PDT. Two of the West's hottest teams to end the regular season will square off for the right to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.

FINDING THEIR RHYTHM ON BEALE STREET

Memphis 901 FC enter Saturday's contest as the 3-seed in the Western Conference. The Beale Street Boys are one of the hottest teams in the league. They are 3-1-3 in their last seven matches, including a 3-2 victory over New Mexico United to end the regular season, making them just the fourth team to defeat New Mexico at home. That result propelled them two spots from fifth place in the West into third, and now hosting a Quarterfinal Playoff match. Memphis 901 FC has been very good at home this season, finishing with just three losses at AutoZone Park, the fewest home losses in the Western Conference. Their attack scored the most goals in the Western Conference (52) led by Brazilian duo Bruno Lapa and Marlon, with Lapa leading the team in goals with 11 and Marlon right behind him with nine. Each player tied for the team lead in assists with five.

2024 Regular Season Record: 14-11-9 (3rd in USL-C Western Conference)

Goals Scored: 37 I Goals Allowed: 49 I Clean Sheets: 9

Players to Watch

M Marlon

F Bruno Lapa

OUR COUNTY. OUR TIME!

Orange County SC enters Saturday's match as the 6-seed in the Western Conference. The County Boys are riding an eight match unbeaten streak, the longest active streak in the USL. Their 3-2 win over Hartford Athletic on the final day of the regular season saw them overcome two separate equalizers from the Eastern visitors. Defender Ryan Doghman bagged a brace for his first two goals of the season, including a Goal of the Week nominee, and substitute Thomas Amang scored the match winner in the 86th minute in his return to action from injury. Forward Cameron Dunbar provided an assist on Amang's winner, bringing his season total to four on the season, tied for the team lead. Now the Black and Orange embark on their first playoff game away from The Champ since 2021. They bring with them their playoff experience, as all but one of their starters from last year's run to the Western Conference Semifinals remain on the team. They'll bring this experience to AutoZone Park, where they were one of three teams to knock off Memphis 901 FC at home in the regular season. Midfielder Chris Hegardt has been key between the lines for Orange County and looks to continue to do so on Saturday.

Players to Watch

F Cameron Dunbar

M Chris Hegardt

All-time record

Orange County SC is 3-0-1 all-time against Memphis 901 FC. This is their first playoff meeting.

Previous Matchup: 2024 USL Championship

Orange County SC 4 - 1 Memphis 901 FC (Championship Stadium, Irvine, CA)

Scoring Summary: Bryce Jamison 5' (OCSC), Ethan Zubak - PK 25' (OCSC), Owen Lambe 43' (OCSC), Christian Sorto 79' (OCSC), Dylan Borczak 89' (MEM)

WATCH PARTY INFORMATION

Can't make it to Memphis? Orange County SC will be hosting a Western Conference Quarterfinal Watch Party at Mercado Gonzalez Northgate Market, located at 2300 Harbor Blvd in Costa Mesa as the County Boys take on Memphis 901 FC on Saturday, November 2 at 11:00 AM! We will be on the patio in the back of the market near the bar beginning at 11:00 AM, so come cheer on the Black and Orange at the Official Western Conference Quarterfinal Watch Party!

GO ALL IN FOR 2025!

34 cities, with one club to unite them all! Go All In on the 2025 Orange County SC season by placing a Season Ticket Holder deposit! For $34.01, you can unlock exclusive benefits like private parties, your very own entry to The Champ and merchandise discounts! For the full list of benefits and more information, go to orangecountysoccer.com/season-tickets!

THE KITS ARE HERE!

The 2024 County Roads and Owners kits from our official outfitter at hummel are now back in stock! Our jet-black kit features a road map of Orange County in orange on the front of the kit and our Owners kit with names of our owners in orange wave patterned accents on a bone-colored kit are now back in stock in all sizes. Grab your County Roads kit and Owner's kit along with the rest of our kit line at the stadium on Saturday or at ocscshop.com today, and Rep the County!

