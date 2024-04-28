Rhino's Go-Ahead Slam Outdone by Boxcars' Rally in Ninth

The York Revolution came one out shy of a series win on Sunday, but instead had to settle for a split as the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars completed a four-run ninth inning comeback, taking the series finale 5-4.

The decisive ninth inning, powered by a hard-to-believe three two-out infield singles, erased a lead that the Revs had taken in dramatic fashion on Jacob Rhinesmith's go-ahead grand slam the inning before.

Starters Aaron Fletcher and Mike Kickham traded zeroes early. Fletcher allowed a leadoff walk in the first inning, but immediately responded by getting Abiatal Avelino to roll into a double play. After a leadoff double in the second, he ended the inning with yet another double play ball as the Revs lefty settled into his season debut.

Meanwhile, York got runners in scoring position in three of the first four innings against Kickham, but were not able to cash in.

Their best chance to that point came in the fifth against reliever Edubray Ramos. Rudy Martin Jr led off the inning with a walk, stole second base, and made it to third on a wild pitch. Ramos struck out Paul Mondesi and got Trey Martin to fly out to shallow right field. Lefty Rob Klinchock walked Kobe Kato but struck out Donovan Casey to keep the game scoreless.

Hagerstown finally broke the scoreless tie in the top half of the sixth inning against reliever Tom Sutera. With one out, Osvaldo Abreu found himself in scoring position after an error by Trey Martin in right field. Two batters later, Eury Perez broke the deadlock with a single to left center field for a 1-0 Boxcars lead.

Denny Bentley relieved Sutera with a runner on and one out in the seventh inning and retired two straight to strand another baserunner.

The Revs were pitted against Domingo Jiminez who threw two perfect innings in Thursday's no hitter and another 1-2-3 inning in the seventh. York loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the eighth thanks to a Kato walk, Casey single, and Jamari Baylor hit by pitch. Rhinesmith, who already had two hits on the afternoon, delivered the weekend's biggest swing, a grand slam to right center field to put the Revolution up, 4-1.

Frankie Bartow entered for the ninth in search of his second save. After retiring the first batter of the inning, Bartow walked Wellington Dotel. With two outs, Hagerstown strung together three straight hits, including a game-tying double to left by Magneuris Sierra. A throwing error extended the inning, and an infield single by Osvaldo Abreu put the Boxcars ahead, 5-4.

Enrique Santana capped off the comeback win for Hagerstown with a perfect ninth inning for the save.

The Revolution will try to rebound in Gastonia on Monday as they begin a nine-game road trip. Zach Neff will make his season debut for the Revolution against Ryan Conroy of Gastonia at 6:30 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and on FloSports beginning at 6:10 p.m.

Notes: Rhinesmith's grand slam was his second go-ahead slam in a Revs uniform with the other coming 6/3/23 vs Frederick.

