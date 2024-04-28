Casey, Devenney Star at the Plate as Revs Outlast Boxcars

Despite just four hits, the York Revolution were able to take advantage of free passes with timely hitting and strong baserunning, staving off a late Hagerstown Flying Boxcars comeback bid for a 7-6 win on a raw, chilly Saturday night at WellSpan Park. York has won back-to-back games improving to 2-1 on the season, and will go for the opening weekend series victory on Sunday afternoon.

In his Revolution debut, Ethan Lindow worked around a leadoff single to complete a scoreless first inning, helped out by catcher Ciaran Devenney cutting down Magneuris Sierra trying to steal third base.

After a broken bat single to lead off the second inning and a batter reaching on a dropped third strike, the Flying Boxcars scored the game's first run on a squeeze bunt by Mike Gulino.

Having been held hitless through the first 2.2 innings, York worked three walks against Hagerstown starter Chase Solesky to load the bases in the third. Donovan Casey delivered with his first hit of the season, a liner to right field that landed in front of a sliding Demetrius Moorer, clearing the bases and putting the Revs ahead 3-1. It was a rare three-run single as Kobe Kato dashed all the way around from first base, narrowly beating the relay throw home.

Gulino delivered his second RBI of the night in the fourth, singling after a two-out walk and infield hit as the Boxcars pulled within 3-2.

York strung together another rally in the bottom of the fifth inning against reliever Malik Binns. After Trey Martin led off the inning with a walk and stole second base, Casey delivered the first extra base hit of the season for the Revs, an RBI triple into the right field corner. Two batters later, a Jacob Rhinesmith single scored Casey to put York up 5-2.

The Boxcars loaded the bases with one out in the top of the sixth against reliever Alex Valverde. Moorer walked to drive in a run, but Valverde got Sierra to ground into an inning ending 1-6-3 double play to escape the bases loaded jam.

It only took one batter for the Revs to get the run back in the bottom of the sixth as Devenney launched the first long ball of the season over the Arch Nemesis, putting the advantage back to three runs at 6-3 York.

With runners on the corners and one out against York reliever Will Carter in the seventh, Eury Perez swiped second base and Curtis Terry scored as the throw to second trickled into center field.

Once again, York answered back in the bottom half. Christian Sepulveda led off the inning with a walk, stole second base, and later scored on a wild pitch as the Revs extended their lead to 7-4.

Righty Adam Stauffer started the eighth inning but could not record an out, as he hit Nicholas Diaz with a pitch and walked Gulino and Moorer to load the bases. Matt Turner relieved him as runs later scored on an infield single from Sierra and a fielder's choice grounder, but Terry flied to left ending the threat with the tying run stranded at third.

Martin came within inches of giving York an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth, but Sierra leapt at the wall in left center field to rob him of a home run.

Mac Lardner shut the door in the ninth inning, getting three ground ball outs to lock down the save and the 7-6 Revolution win.

York will go for the series win on Sunday afternoon as Aaron Fletcher makes his Revolution debut opposite Mike Kickham at 2 p.m. It is Sunday Funday presented by Weis Markets. Fans will have the opportunity to play catch on the field and get autographs with select Revolution players prior to the game, with kids round the bases post-game. It is also our Celebration of Abilities presented by PENN-MAR Human Services. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: Lardner's save was the third of his professional career. The Revolution's six stolen bases is a new season high after swiping five bags the previous night. York leads the league with 12 steals as a team, five more than the next closest team. The Revs drew seven walks and were hit by three pitches in Saturday's game; York leads the league with five hit batters through three contests. The 2-1 start is the Revs' best since 2018.

