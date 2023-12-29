Rhett Kingston Returns to Mayhem

MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem are thrilled to announce the return of talented forward Rhett Kingston, who is expected to suit up for the contest against the Peoria Rivermen tonight.

The 6'1" forward from Black Diamond, Alberta returns to the Mayhem after opening the season with the ECHL's Rapid City Rush. Kingston scored one goal in 10 games for the Rush this season while serving in more of a forechecking forward role for the Rush.

In 47 games for the Mayhem last season, Kingston tallied 37 points, ranking third on the team. Kingston scored 23 goals for the Mayhem last year, which led both the Mayhem and all SPHL rookies. He also paced the Mayhem in game-winning goals (3), short-handed goals (2), and shots on goal (169) last season. Kingston was a vital part of the Mayhem's physicality last year as he accumulated 99 penalty minutes. For his efforts as a rookie in the SPHL, he was nominated for SPHL Rookie of the Year. He now has 13 games of ECHL experience between the Savannah Ghost Pirates and Rapid City Rush.

The 25-year-old tallied 21 points on 12 goals and 9 assists in his collegiate career as a member of the Western Michigan University Broncos. Kingston finished his collegiate career with SUNY-Plattsburgh before turning to the professional ranks.

While with the Rapid City Rush this year, Kingston opened up about the adversities he has overcome to get where he is in his professional career. We highly recommend fans check out Kingston's story and video on the Rush's website which can be found here.

Kingston, a fan-favorite, will look to bring his scoring prowess back to the Macon Mayhem, starting tonight for a game against the Rivermen in Illinois. Kingston will make his return back to Macon when the Mayhem return from their road trip on Friday, January 5th for a bout with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. For tickets or more information, visit maconmayhem.com or call us at 478-803-1592.

