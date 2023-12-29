Dawgs Outlasted by Havoc in 4-3 Home Loss

December 29, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (11-7-3) battled all game on Friday night, but came up just short to the Huntsville Havoc (11-9-4) in a 4-3 loss at Berglund Center. Josh Nenadal, Mac Jansen, and Alex DiCarlo scored for the Dawgs.

Huntsville got rolling in the first few minutes of the game, but Roanoke quickly overtook the pace of the first period and got its offense on track. In a frame that saw the Dawg outshoot the Havoc 13-5, Roanoke's first goal came at 10:16 after DiCarlo blocked a shot at his own blue line up ahead for a Nenadal breakaway. Nenadal fired it into the top right corner for the only goal of the first 20 minutes, as the Dawgs led 1-0 at the break after killing a Huntsville power play in the final moments of the first period.

The second period saw the Havoc pull the momentum back in a heated 20 minutes of action. Both teams ended up racking up 21 penalty minutes each in the frame. After an early penalty kill in the period, Huntsville capitalized on a Roanoke turnover for Phil Elgstam's tying goal at 4:36. Sean Leonard and Cole Reginato went to the box with roughing penalties, but a tripping call against Nick Ford put Roanoke on a 4-on-3 penalty kill. After Roanoke killed the Huntsville power play, a full on line brawl ensued after Reginato went after Steven Leonard. CJ Stubbs and Carter Cowlthorp were given game misconducts for fighting after the original altercation, but the teams remained 5-on-5 after the lengthy delay to sort the penalties. A rebound goal by Matt Doran from the right-wing wall at 14:59 gave Huntsville its first lead of the game, and the visitors led 2-1 at the break.

Roanoke regained its first period form in the first half of the third period, taking 10 of the first 11 shots on goal in the final frame. A beautiful backhanded finish by Jansen knotted the score at 2-2 at the 2:37 mark, and the Dawgs kept applying pressure. Steven Leonard pummeled Doug Elgstam in a scrap at the 3:41 mark, but Huntsville hung in against the Roanoke attack. Then, two unassisted long-range blasts within 48 seconds by Huntsville flipped the script. Mason Palmer stuck the Havoc back in front at 12:43, then Phil Elgstam's second goal of the game at 13:31 found the net to make it 4-2. Roanoke would bring one back when DiCarlo tipped the shot of Nick Ford for a power play finish at 17:21, and the Dawgs had multiple chances with the net empty to tie the game in the final minute that were kept out by Huntsville. The result moves Roanoke to 0-2-1 against the Havoc this season.

Brody Claeys made 14 saves on 18 shots faced for Roanoke, while Huntsville's Matt Petizian stopped 38-of-41 shots faced. Roanoke was 1-for-2 on the power play, while Huntsville went 0-for-2.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will stay home tomorrow night, December 30, to take on the Huntsville Havoc. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen for free on Mixlr. Ticket packages, group tickets, and single game tickets are on sale now by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs office or visiting the Berglund Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.