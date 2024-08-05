RGV Venom Hype Squad to Host Open Auditions

August 5, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas (Aug. 5, 2024) - The RGV Venom Hype Squad will be hosting open auditions for the 2024-25 season on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the DHR Sports Center located at 315 E. Palm Drive. Registration begins at 8 a.m. CT.

The tryouts are open to both males and females who must meet the following requirement: Must be 18 years of age by Dec. 15, 2024; Must have a high school diploma or GED; Must be available for weekly rehearsals every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. CT starting Tuesday, Aug. 27; Must be present at a minimum of seven community appearances and 20 out of 24 home games; Must have own reliable transportation and must pay the $25 audition fee.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from August 5, 2024

RGV Venom Hype Squad to Host Open Auditions - Rio Grande Valley Vipers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.