RFCLA Partners with Pasadena Rugby for Youth Clinic

November 12, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







This past Sunday, RFCLA partnered with Pasadena Rugby for a highly successful youth clinic, where young athletes had the chance to learn valuable rugby skills in a fun and supportive environment. The event provided an excellent opportunity for local players to build their technical abilities while embracing the core values of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. This collaboration showcased RFCLA's ongoing commitment to growing the sport of rugby in the greater Los Angeles area, offering kids the tools they need to develop as players and as individuals.

During the offseason, RFCLA remains deeply committed to growing rugby across the LA and Orange County regions, consistently engaging with local communities and fostering the sport at the grassroots level. Through various outreach programs, clinics, and events, RFCLA ensures that rugby remains accessible and exciting for young athletes. We take great pride in teaching valuable skills that kids can carry with them both on and off the field-whether it's improving agility, understanding strategy, or building leadership.

If you're interested in playing rugby or joining the Pasadena Rugby Club, don't hesitate to reach out and get involved! Whether you're a complete beginner or have some experience, the club welcomes players of all levels and is excited to help you start your rugby journey.

