Gutsy Eagles Get Win over Portugal

The USA Eagles showed guts, grit and determination to beat Portugal last Saturday. Those characteristics were in abundance as the Eagles scored a 77th minute game winning try, along with some match winning defense right at the end to hold out Os Lobos, winning 21-17.

The victory against Portugal bumps the USA from 19th to 16th in World Rugby rankings. Exactly the start that head coach Scott Lawrence would have wanted from his squad for this November Tour and the exact result for USA Rugby fans to feel good about.

Not only was the result a major success but also there were celebrations to be had in the introductions of three new caps to the Eagles family. Eagle #581 Shilo Klein, who has recently re-signed with San Diego Legion for the MLR 2025 season, started at hooker and showed quality in the loose getting through a tireless amount of work. Eagle #583 Tomas Casares, one of Miami Sharks' top performers in their inaugural MLR season, made a strong impact off the bench. Finally, Eagle #582 Erich Storti culminated a year to remember as the recent number one pick in the MLR 2024 Draft for Anthem, showcased a just reward for his talent and work, coming through the pathway system from St Mary's College, to MLR and now becoming a capped international.

Whilst not everything was perfect in the victory, there is a real positive feeling that the Eagles are heading in the right direction, beginning this important November Tour with a valuable win.

First Half - Clinical Attack Gave Eagles The Lead

When the Eagles came up against Portugal last year, the Portuguese outside backs cut the USA defense apart. Clearly lessons were learnt as the Eagles looked to shut down the outside channels and nullify Portugal's speedsters out wide early on. Os Lobos were first to get on the scoreboard with a penalty goal, but at 16 minutes the Eagles showed power and creativity in their play. Keeping hold of the ball and building phases from a scrum attack, the ball came nicely out the back to Bristol Bears flyhalf, AJ MacGinty, who put number eight, Paddy Ryan, through a bit of space for the San Diego Legion backrower to power his way over the try line. With the conversation made by MacGinty the USA had a 7-3 lead.

Whilst there was positive play for the try, some old negative habits of the past began to creep into the Eagles' game. Ill discipline and mistakes at the set piece allowed Portugal opportunities into the Eagles' half. Eventually Os Lobos capitalized, getting the ball to their danger men out wide for Raffeale Storti to score. With the conversation successful the Portuguese led 10-7. But Scott Lawrence's men were quick to respond and once again showed variation and accuracy in their attack. A great midfield scrum move saw the ever-dangerous Conner Mooneyham break up the side line to get inside the Portuguese 22. With Os Lobos' defense forced on the back foot, some lovely hands were finished off by Chicago Hounds' winger, Nate Augspurger, to dot down for the try. MacGinty's conversion was successful and the Eagles jumped in front 14-10 at 35 minutes.

The first half closed out with the USA showing resilience in defense to propel the Portuguese attack, who came knocking on the door of the Eagles' try line. Scott Lawrence's men managed to hold on and take their lead into halftime break.

Second Half - Power, Grit & Defense

The Eagles started the opening 15 minutes of the second half gathering momentum, building possession and territory inside the Portuguese half. There was good ball movement and variation through the use of attacking kicks, allowing the likes of Anthem's Mitch Wilson and Conner Mooneyham to gain valuable meters. Pressure was looking to be turned into points, but eventually handling errors and trouble at the lineout allowed Os Lobos off the hook and prevented the Eagles' from extending their lead.

As the game came towards the 60 minute mark, Portugal gained their own possession and territory, helped by the Eagles' mistakes and turnovers. The USA once again looked to repel the Portugal attack with strong defense but they were eventually broken down by a reverse attacking play by Os Lobos, who found some space once again out wide this time for Jose Lima to score. With the conversation successful Portugal took the lead 17-14.

The Eagles may have been down on the scoreboard but there was no sign of heads going down within the team. Eventually they got some territory and possession inside the Portuguese half and with the lineout finally clicking the Eagles began to build some phases. Physical strong carries from the likes of Paddy Ryan and replacement Moni Tonga'uiha (NOLA Gold) helped the Eagles get closer to the line. The pressure created by the Eagles' power eventually caused Portugal to give up a penalty close to their line. Deciding to tap and go, the Eagles backed themselves to get over the try line and take back the lead. With a bit of patience eventually replacement hooker Kapeli Pifileti was bundled over the line for the try. MacGinty added the extras and at 77 minutes the USA were 21-17 ahead, minutes away from victory.

Cue celebrations but the Eagles knew they were not home and dry. The next few minutes of normal time and extra time were nail biting for all USA Eagles fans watching on. With 21 phases of Portugal attacking inside the Eagles' half, the USA defense held firm, pushing Os Lobos all the way back from the try line to the halfway line. In the end, Paddy Ryan, who put in a Player Of The Match performance, won the turnover and the Eagles held on to grab a gusty 21-17 win.

What's Next?

After winning on Saturday, Scott Lawrence's men will have to recover quickly as they pack their bags and head to Chambéry in France to take on Tonga. The USA have not played the Pacific Islanders since 2019 at the Rugby World Cup in Japan where the Eagles lost 31-19. Kick off on Saturday is 11:30AM ET. (How to watch - HERE)

Elsewhere - Canada Fall Short Against Chile

Canada Rugby started their November Tour with a visit to Bucharest to take on Chile. The last time these two teams faced off was in the Rugby World Cup Qualification match in 2021 where Chile won 33-24. The Canadians couldn't have started the game any worse, allowing Chile to score off the opening kick off. That set the tone for a rough afternoon as the Chileans ran away 44-14 winners with only Chicago Hounds' Lucas Rumball grabbing Canada's only try. In brighter news, Noah Flesch, recently signed with Chicago Hounds and brother of Mason Flesch, received his first international cap. Canada looks to lick their wounds as they prepare to face Romania on Saturday at 11:00AM ET.

Written by Will Hooley

