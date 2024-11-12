RFCLA Injury Prevention and Skills Clinic at Occidental College

November 12, 2024

RFCLA had an incredible experience at the Injury Prevention and Skills Clinic hosted by Occidental Rugby Club at Occidental College. Held during the MLR off-season, the clinic was a perfect opportunity for RFCLA to stay connected with the community while passing on valuable rugby skills. The session was led by RFCLA players and our performance coach, who guided the group through drills that emphasized safe, effective training methods, helping everyone build better habits for long-term success. The RFCLA team is excited for future collaborations with Occidental Rugby Club and other clubs.

