RFCLA Finalize Key High Performance Signings for the MLR 2025 Season

February 6, 2025

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA) has appointed Shauna Ericksen as its new Head Athletic Trainer, Kristin Oliphant as the Club's Assistant Athletic Trainer.

These key hires will play critical roles in supporting RFCLA's player development, health, and operational efficiency throughout the season.

In the restructured RFCLA Medical Department, both Ericksen and Oliphant will report to Lucas Baistrocchi in his newly restructured appointed role as the Head of Athletic Performance, alongside Dr Moin Salah, MD, MBA as RFCLA's Medical Director.

Shauna Ericksen brings an impressive track record of 12 years in sports medicine, with a focus on injury prevention and elite athletic performance. Previously, Ericksen worked with Nike Basketball, CF Montreal, and the Pac-12 Conference, where she was instrumental in overseeing injury prevention, rehabilitation, and recovery protocols.

Shauna Ericksen Head Athletic Trainer (Right), Kristin Oliphant the Club's Assistant Athletic Trainer (left) Join the Club in 2025.

In her new role, Ericksen will lead RFCLA's athletic training staff, ensuring players maintain peak physical condition through a holistic, evidence-based approach that integrates advanced sports science, mindfulness practices, and personalized care strategies.

"Joining RFCLA as Head Athletic Trainer is an incredible opportunity to make a meaningful impact. I'm excited to bring my expertise to the team, fostering a culture of health, strength, and excellence on and off the field. This role reflects my passion for empowering athletes to push boundaries while prioritizing their long-term well-being.

"Becoming part of this close-knit family and embracing the team's unique culture is a privilege, and I'm eager to contribute to their success while supporting each athlete's journey."

Kristin Oliphant also joins RFCLA, entering her second year as a Certified Athletic Trainer. She has previously worked with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Milwaukee Brewers, and served as both an Athletic Trainer and a Strength and Conditioning Coach with the Houston SaberCats.

Lucas Baistrocchi in his second year at the Club continues to rise through the ranks. Photo: RFCLA Media

With a focus on rugby-specific training and rehabilitation strategies, she will work closely with Ericksen to support the players' physical health and recovery, ensuring each athlete receives personalized and well-rounded care to optimize their performance.

"It is such an honor to be a small part of this incredible organization and family!", said Oliphant. "I am beyond excited to help build something great here in LA".

"I have a passion for helping athletes to be their best selves on and off the pitch, and I could not have asked for a better group of people to work with."

General Manager Marc Carter, in his first year leading the Rugby department, recognized the immense value each addition would bring.

"We're really excited about the new additions and feel their personalities and skill sets align perfectly with what we're building here as we head into our second season in Los Angeles.

"It's not just about the amazing skill sets they bring; I feel it's equally important to have good people who share our values. Supporting and providing opportunities for local American talent are priorities for this club, and I truly believe we've found the right fit with this group."

Baistrocchi, in his second year at the Club leading the Athletic Performance Department, agreed.

"Healthy and available athletes are our top priority. With the high level of care that Shauna and Kristin provide and the relentless work ethic Matt brings into the mix, we're fully equipped for success on and off the field."

RFCLA kicks off the season on Saturday February 15th form 6pm against the reigning 2023 and 2024 MLR champions, New England - secure your season tickets today!

