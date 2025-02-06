Meet the Women Shaping the Future of Rugby in San Diego

February 6, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

San Diego Legion News Release







Haley Harris and Olivia Soares are leading the charge to expand rugby in San Diego, making the sport more accessible for women and girls. Learn more about their impact.

Growing the Game. Empowering the Next Generation. Meet the Women Leading Rugby Development in San Diego

Haley Harris: Expanding Women's Rugby

A San Diego native, Haley Harris has competed at the highest levels of rugby, representing the U.S. internationally and excelling in collegiate and club competition. Now, as our Rugby Development Officer and Academy Coach for Women's & Girls' Rugby, she is focused on expanding opportunities and ensuring rugby is accessible for the next generation.

Learn More About Haley

Olivia Soares: Building Community Through Rugby

Olivia Soares has dedicated her career to growing the game, from founding the SDSU Women's Rugby Club to working with youth programs that expand rugby's reach. Now, as a key figure in Legion's community outreach, she is working to create inclusive opportunities for players of all ages.

Learn More About Olivia

Together, they are shaping the future of rugby in San Diego.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.