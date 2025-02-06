Coaching the Coaches: Seawolves Join RugbyWA's Coaching Camp

February 6, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seawolves are dedicated to growing the game beyond the pitch, and that means investing in the development of coaches at all levels. Director of Rugby & Head Coach Allen Clarke, Head of Strength & Conditioning James Kimerer, and Assistant Coach & Pathway Manager Valense Malifa recently served as guest coaches at the RugbyWA Coaching Camp, where they had the opportunity to share their expertise with local rugby coaches.

At the RugbyWA Coaching Camp, coaches from across the region gathered to refine their skills, learn new strategies, and gain insights from experienced professionals. The Seawolves coaching staff led discussions on game tactics, player development, and strength & conditioning techniques, offering valuable mentorship to the next generation of rugby leaders.

Coaching development is a crucial aspect of ensuring the growth and success of rugby at all levels. This camp provided a collaborative space where coaches could learn, ask questions, and engage in meaningful discussions about the evolution of the game. Hands-on training sessions on the field allowed for real-time application of coaching techniques, while classroom sessions covered high-level game analysis.

We extend a huge thank you to RugbyWA for organizing this impactful event and to all the dedicated coaches who participated. By strengthening coaching knowledge and development, we're ensuring the game continues to thrive for future players and teams.

Looking to experience elite-level rugby in action? Join us for our next match and see the Seawolves in action.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.