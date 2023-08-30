Revs Sweep Twin-Bill from Ducks in Keystone State

(York, PA) - The Long Island Ducks were swept by the York Revolution in a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday evening at WellSpan Park, dropping game one 14-5 and game two 6-0.

In game one, York jumped out to a 4-0 lead against Long Island starting pitcher Justin Alintoff after two and a half innings of play, but Long Island got even at four in the middle of the third frame thanks to a grand-slam home run to straightaway center field off the bat of Alex Dickerson versus Revolution starter Nick Raquet, his team-leading 23rd home run overall and the sixth grand slam hit by the Flock in 2023. The Revs answered right back in the fourth, sending ten batters to the plate and plating six runs in the process for a 10-4 advantage and never looked back, highlighted by run-scoring doubles from Alexis Pantoja and Trent Giambrone, and a two-run double produced by Trey Martin.

Racquet (12-7) picked up the victory, after allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits (one home run) in five innings pitched, walking four while striking out seven. Alintoff (2-2) suffered the loss, surrendering 11 runs on 13 hits in five innings of work, walking five while not striking out a batter.

Jonathan Guzman had a pair of hits in the loss, including a double and a run scored.

A Martin two-run home run to the opposite field in right in the bottom of the first inning of the nightcap off Ducks starter Justin Courtney gave the home team a quick 2-0 advantage. A Jhon Nunez run-scoring groundout in the third made it 3-0 York, and a three-run fifth frame produced by the Revolution closed out the scoring with two of the three runs coming home by way of an RBI double from Drew Mendoza and a run-scoring base hit by Richard Urena.

The run support was more than enough for starter and winner Cody Brittain (1-0) who fired five and one-third scoreless innings on just a pair of hits allowed, walking one and striking out three. Courtney (0-3) was tagged with the loss after allowing two runs on two hits (one home run) in two innings on the mound, walking one while striking out five.

Carlos Castro and Brantley Bell each had one hit while Joe DeCarlo drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 22 consecutive games overall.

The Ducks and Revolution wrap up their four-game set on Thursday night as part of a single admission doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow the action live on Flo Baseball. Left-hander Kyle Lobstein (4-4, 4.90) gets the start for Long Island against Revolution righty J.T. Hintzen (8-6, 5.06).

Long Island returns home on Friday, September 1, to begin a four-game series with the Lancaster Barnstormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Chef Hat Rubber Duckies, courtesy of The Hidden Gem Cafe.

It's also a Tap Room Friday at the ballpark, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire meal at The Tap Room as fans exit the ballpark following the game. It's a Grand Slam Friday as well, and the sixth inning will be designated as the Grand Slam Inning. If the Ducks fourth batter of the inning launches a home run with the bases loaded, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

