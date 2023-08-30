Game Comes Down to Final Pitch, Crabs Lose by One

(Waldorf, MD) The High Point Rockers were back at Regency Furniture Stadium for a midweek series. The Blue Crabs, coming off a tough series loss, were looking to get back on the saddle as they headed into Tuesday just one game out of first place in the North Division Second Half.

With Ian Kahaloa pitching, the Rockers led off with a double and walk; a double stolen base attempt moved two guys into scoring position, and Zander Wiel hit a fly ball into center that allowed Shed Long Jr to trot in home and make it 1-0.

It would take some time, but the bottom of the fifth saw Michael Baca lace a triple down the right field line, and the game was knotted up at one run a piece. A close play at the plate moved the Rockers back out in front as D.J. Burt slid in just before the tag from Isaias Quiroz.

High Point scored more unanswered runs in the top of the seventh inning; a three-run homer from Wiel put the cap on a five-run inning and gave the Rockers a six-run lead. Southern Maryland, facing the best bullpen in the Atlantic League, made things challenging for the Rockers. The Crabs responded with their own five spot in the bottom of the eighth. Jimmy Kerrigan singled down the third baseline, and the Crabs were down by just one run.

In the top of the ninth, the Rockers had Mike Martinez at third with one man down with Ben Aklinski at the dish. Aklinski soared a ball into left-center, and Khalil Lee would get behind it and throw a strike home to cut down Martinez and leave the score at 7-6. The Blue Crabs then loaded up the bases with two outs against Jameson McGrane, facing Alex Crosby in a 3-2 count with two outs. McGrane induced a swing-and-miss, and the Crabs fell just one run short of completing the comeback.

The Blue Crabs are now two games out of first place in the ALPB North Division as they fall to 24-21 in the second half. The second game is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:35 p.m., with Spencer Johnston looking to even out the series and snap a three-game skid. Fans can purchase tickets for tonights game, or head on over to the livestream and watch the game live on FloBaseball.

