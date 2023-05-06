Revs' Second Straight Shutout Win Is a Blowout in Flattening of FerryHawks

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution earned a shutout victory for the second time in as many home games, this time in blowout fashion, flattening the Staten Island FerryHawks, 13-0 on Saturday evening in front of 5,020 fans at WellSpan Park. The win is the fourth straight for the Revs who go for the series sweep on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Jorge Martinez (1-0) started on the hill for the Revs after having his start pushed back two days and turned in a vintage performance, limiting Staten Island to three hits over six scoreless frames with just one walk and six strikeouts.

The Revs took the early lead in the bottom of the second when Trey Martin singled to start the inning, stole second, and scored when Troy Stokes Jr. roped a double to left center field. Jacob Rhinesmith shot one down the left field line that went all the way to the wall trading places with Stokes Jr. as his RBI double put the Revs on top 2-0.

The Revs got to Hawks starter Austin DeCarr (0-1) for another run in the third as Nellie Rodriguez doubled to left center, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored as Drew Mendoza drove him in with a towering fly ball to the warning track in center field, making it 3-0 Revs on the sac fly.

The floodgates opened for York in the fourth, exploding for five runs on five hits against reliever Eddy Reynoso. Alexis Pantoja and Trent Giambrone had RBI singles in the frame and Alejandro Rivero blasted a three-run homer to left center field capping the rally as York was in command with an 8-0 advantage.

Tyler Hill knocked a two-run double that sliced down to one hop the right field wall in the fifth, driving the Revs' lead to 10-0.

The Revs added more in the seventh as Rivero singled home a run on the right side capping a four-RBI night, and with the bases loaded, Rodriguez worked a walk forcing in a run as the lead climbed to 12-0.

The Revs got their 13th run in the bottom of the eighth off of Kelsie Whitmore as Rhinesmith doubled down the right field line for his fourth hit of the game and Pantoja drove him in with a base hit to right.

Will Carter came on in relief for the Revs in the seventh and pitched a scoreless frame with two strikeouts. Karl Blum made his York debut and pitched around a walk for another shutdown inning in the eighth. Tasker Strobel set down the Ferry Hawks 1-2-3 to close the game as the Revs notched their second straight combined three-hit shutout and did not allow a FerryHawks hit after the fourth inning.

York righty J.T. Hintzen (0-2) faces Staten Island's Ivan Pineyro (0-0) on Sunday at 2 p.m. The day features Celebration of Abilities presented by Penn-Mar Human Services and Sunday Funday presented by Weis Markets, including a pre-game autograph session, pre-game catch on the field, and post-game kids round the bases. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: Rivero's four-RBI game is his second in the last four nights and the fourth by a Revs hitter on the four-game winning streak. The Revs have logged consecutive shutouts for the eighth time in franchise history and first since August 21-22, 2019 vs. Southern Maryland. The 13-0 final ties the second-largest shutout victory in team history. Martinez' win is his 24th all-time in a Revs uniform moving past Mitch Atkins for sole possession of fifth on the all-time list; he is now one shy of tying Frank Gailey for fourth. The Revs have notched back-to-back shutout wins to open the home schedule for the second time in franchise history (2008). In 18 innings pitched at home, the Revs have allowed six hits and two walks while striking out 22 batters. York pitchers recorded double-digit strikeout totals for the fourth straight game. The staff's overall scoreless streak is now 20 consecutive innings. The Revs have drawn 5,000-plus fans in consecutive home games for the first time since May 22-23, 2019, and the first time ever in consecutive home games to open a season. The Revs will go for a fifth straight win on Sunday as they attempt to secure their longest winning streak since October 1-6, 2021.

