Thompson Dominates, Blue Crabs Win 2-1

(Waldorf) The Prince of La Plata climbed the mound for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Friday night as the Crabs opened up the final series of their nine-game home stand.

The Blue Crabs had to face the left-handed sidewinder in Joe Testa, an emergency starter for Charleston. Testa struggled to find the zone early, and as the ball skipped away from the catcher Zachary Bridges, Jack Sundberg got under the tag and tallied the game's first run.

After that, the two pitching coaches exchanged goose eggs back and forth before Diego Goris hit a solo shot to even score 1-1 in the seventh. After that, the Dirty Birds turned to their bullpen and brought in Jordan Bosiokovic; on his first pitch, Alex Crosby sent it 362 feet to give the Crabs the lead right back.

Daryl Thompson would log eight innings and allow just three hits with one run; his ERA drops to 2.63 through two starts. Manager Stan Cliburn lifted Thompson for James Dykstra, who became the third Blue Crabs reliever to get a save this season as he struck out the final hitter.

With the win, the Crabs are now 5-2, winning two-straight games, and try to take the series against Charleston a day early. For game two, Southern Maryland pinned LHP Sando Cabrera as the starter.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM, as the Blue Crabs host Youth Sports Night and finish the night with postgame fireworks! Fans can watch the game on FloSports.

