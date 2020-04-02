NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Revs Reveal DownTown's New Look...Was a Prank

April 2, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release

(York Revolution)

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution today issued the following statement as a follow-up to yesterday's news of Revs mascot DownTown's new look:

"Umm...got ya! Hope you all had a happy and fun April Fool's Day!"

Images from this story

DownTown's old look is new again
