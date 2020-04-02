Revs Reveal DownTown's New Look...Was a Prank
April 2, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release
(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution today issued the following statement as a follow-up to yesterday's news of Revs mascot DownTown's new look:
"Umm...got ya! Hope you all had a happy and fun April Fool's Day!"
DownTown's old look is new again
