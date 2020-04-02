Blue Crabs Sign Pair of Right-Handers

April 2, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the signing of a pair of newcomers on Thursday afternoon, Devin Burke and Austin Glorius.

Devin Burke was originally drafted by the Somerset Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 New Britain Bees dispersal draft, but was then traded to Southern Maryland for the rights to Pat Dean.

After dominating at Virginia Tech, Burke was picked up by the Colorado Rockies organization where the right-handed pitcher would spend four seasons, reaching as high as Triple-A Albuquerque. After sitting out 2017 due to injury, Burke transitioned to the Independent scene with the New Britain Bees where he would spend both the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Glorius was acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Jackals over the 2020 offseason. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher began his professional career in 2015 in the Boston Red Sox organization where he would spend four seasons, reached as high as Advanced-A, Salem.

The former Valdosta State star first ventured into Independent baseball in 2019 with the Jackals, posting a 4.25 ERA in 35 relief appearances.

"We believe that both Burke and Glorius bolster our already strong pitching staff, and will be pivotal to the Blue Crabs success in 2020," said Blue Crabs General Manager Courtney Knichel.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.