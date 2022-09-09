Revs Outlasted by Ducks in Marathon Finale

(York, Pa.): Thursday's series finale at PeoplesBank Park turned out to be quite the marathon with the York Revolution dropping a 13-8 decision to the Long Island Ducks in four hours and 12 minutes. The Revs launched three home runs offensively but dropped three of four in the series with the loss.

Long Island did not wait long to crack open the scoring as an RBI groundout from Deibinson Romero and an RBI single from Trevor Achenbach gave the Ducks two early runs off Revs starter Josh Norwood in the top of the first. The Ducks had the bases loaded with two outs, but Norwood struck out Zach Racusin to end the inning without further damage.

The Revs answered back in the bottom half with Melky Mesa driving a two-run single to center to tie the game at 2-2 and bring his Revs career RBI total to 309, three shy of the franchise mark held by Andres Perez.

The Revs loaded the bases with nobody out in the second but only managed one run on a sacrifice fly from Troy Stokes Jr., going in front 3-2.

The Ducks erupted in the top of the third inning as Norwood issued two bases loaded walks, the second of which ended his night. Kyle Zurak relieved Norwood (0-1) and was greeted by a grand slam to right center from Dustin Woodcock, giving the Ducks an 8-3 lead.

York chipped away in the fifth thanks to two solo homers. The first came from Stokes Jr. on a towering drive to left center to lead off the inning, while the other was a pinch-hit shot to left from JC Encarnacion. It was the 15th for Stokes Jr. and his second in as many nights, along with the 14th for Encarnacion and his second pinch-hit homer of the year, making it 8-5.

After Brett de Geus managed an eight-pitch fifth inning, the Revs cut the lead to one on a two run homer to left center from Josue Herrera, making it an 8-7 game and giving the Revs momentum in a comeback attempt.

The sixth inning was not as easy for de Geus as he surrendered an RBI single to Achenbach and a two-run single to Racusin, propelling the Ducks ahead 11-7.

It remained that way until the eighth when the Revs loaded the bases and Lenin Rodriguez came through with a pinch-hit sacrifice fly, but York was unable to get anything else, heading to the ninth still trailing 11-8.

The Ducks scored a big insurance run courtesy of an RBI infield single from Phil Caulfield against Revs reliever Carlos Ventura. Three wild pitches from Ventura allowed Caulfield to come all the way around to score another run, making it 13-8 heading to the last of the ninth.

Tyler Webb shut the door with a perfect ninth as York dropped the finale by a 13-8 score.

