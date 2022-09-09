York Hiring Fair Returns Thursday

(York, Pa.) - SportsRadio 98.9 FM WOYK 1350 and the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA) are doing it one more time! After two earlier events created to pair area companies with local job seekers, the partner organizations will conduct the year's third and final York Hiring Fair on Thursday, September 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park.

Nearly 60 companies have already signed up to participate in the final hiring fair, the third in a series of three presented by the York Revolution-owned radio station and the YCEA. The first was held in May, and the second was held in July.

Participating companies include Allied Universal, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Family First Health, F&S Transportation, FedEx Ground, Hollywood York Casino, Margaret E. Moul Home, Primerica Advisors, Sauder Eggs, Shipley Energy, Starbucks Roasting Plant and Distribution Center, The County of York, UPS, York Concrete, Yorktowne Hotel, and more.

Organizers also announced that the first 50 attendees will receive a York Revolution ticket voucher, presented by the York County Cooperative Job Fair.

"We know from talking to our members and companies in the York area that they continue to need to grow their workforce," said YCEA President & CEO Kevin Schreiber. "In a competitive talent market, York County has a lot to offer employees in all industries. We're happy to further this partnership to recruit talented individuals and encourage job seekers to join us for the largest of our Hiring Fairs this year."

"All of us at the station are thrilled to be a part of the solution for the staffing challenges we need to solve to keep York's economy healthy," said WOYK General Manager Darrell Henry. "We are very hopeful that our latest partnership with the YCEA will be an extremely helpful resource for businesses in our area and really hope many will take advantage of this great opportunity."

PeoplesBank Park is located at 5 Brooks Robinson Way in downtown York and accessible by Rabbit Transit Route 2 and Route 6.

