Revs Keep the Parties Going All Month

(York, Pa.) - After a very successful weekend of outdoor dining at PeoplesBank Park, the York Revolution announced today it would bring back its Patio Parties each Friday and Saturday for the remainder of June.

More than 100 people joined both the Friday and Saturday Patio Parties this weekend when York County welcomed the return of outdoor dining. With the county's move to the green phase this coming Friday, team officials said they look forward to again feeding the area's need for safe social fun.

"We had a great time in our first parties and were able to accommodate large numbers of people simultaneously," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "Now that people are more comfortable socializing and enjoying a night out, we are happy to provide what is frankly one of the largest outdoor venues for them to do that safely these next few weekends."

Adhering strictly to the outdoor dining guidelines provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Revolution turned PeoplesBank Park's Bullpen Balcony and covered Home Run Patio into seating for more than 195 people, all while maintaining the required six feet between all tables.

The team will use that large outdoor dining space and its full bar to host events from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. the remaining Fridays and Saturdays of June. Menzer said the team will continue evaluating the parties and could potentially host more beyond June while the Revolution awaits the return of baseball.

While each party will continue to feature craft beer, domestic beer specials, and live music, Menzer said the team will strive to keep things fresh by working in new elements from time to time, including themes and changing menus. This Friday's party, for example, will feature barbecue favorites from Revolution partner Smok'n Hogs BBQ and Catering, a featured ballpark favorite during last year's Revolution games.

