Blue Crabs Announce Webinar Series with ProFlex

June 8, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced their first ever webinar series, in conjunction with ProFlex, the team's official physical therapy partner.

The webinar series features certified Athletic Trainers, Physical Therapists, and Blue Crabs players and coaches discussing, collaborating, and displaying how to adequately prepare for and recover from exercise. The speakers will be discussing in a roundtable, live video fashion a different specific top each week.

The first week's live roundtable will be Injury Prevention, and each following week will cover a different topic. The videos will be livestreamed from both the Blue Crabs and ProFlex's Facebook pages, and will give viewers the opportunity to ask questions in real time.

6/11: Injury Prevention

6/25: Strength and Performance

7/9: Sport Specific Training and Mindset

