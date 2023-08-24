Revs Halt Skid and Hoist the Cup on Nellie's Walk-Off Knock in Ninth

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution seized a much-needed victory, snapping a five-game skid and claiming the Community Cup by clinching a season series victory in the War of the Roses, toppling the Lancaster Barnstormers, 5-4 in a thriller at WellSpan Park on Wednesday night. Nellie Rodriguez' walk-off single off the Arch Nemesis in left capped the comeback as the Revs rallied for two in the bottom of the ninth.

With Andrew Cabezas scratched from Wednesday's start, the Revs signed 29-year-old local product Cody Brittain to make his pro debut against Lancaster starter Jeff Bain.

Lancaster got a run in the first on a sac fly to left from Wilson Garcia giving the Barnstormers a 1-0 lead. The run barely scored as Andretty Cordero was thrown out at second base, attempting to tag on Troy Stokes Jr.'s throw.

Brittain notched his first two career strikeouts in the second while stranding a pair of runners and left two more aboard in the third when he fanned Joseph Carpenter to escape another threat. He once again stranded a pair in the fourth, retiring Melvin Mercedes on a groundout to keep it a one-run margin.

The Revs broke through in the fourth inning as Trey Martin gave York the lead with a 422-foot two-run home run to left center field off of Bain as the Revs took a 2-1 lead.

Brittain induced a third double play ball to retire the side in order in the fifth, and his only other damage came on a two-out solo home run in the sixth inning off the bat of Chris Proctor as the wind carried it over the Nemesis to tie the game at 2-2.

In his pro debut, Brittain gave the Revs six strong innings of two-run ball, giving up seven hits, four walks and four strikeouts.

Bain also tossed six innings of two-run ball, allowing six hits and striking out six for the Barnstormers.

Ben Dum came in from the Revs bullpen for the seventh and worked around a hit batsman and a single by Wilson Garcia that put runners on the corners. A tough back hand play by Drew Mendoza on a Carpenter ground ball to third got Dum out of the inning unscathed, still tied 2-2.

Brandyn Sittinger pitched the seventh for Lancaster, and surrendered a one-out, solo home run to right by Richard Urena that landed just over the high wall giving York a 3-2 advantage.

Nelvin Correa pitched the eighth for York, working around a one-out hit and an error. With runners at second and third with two outs after a double steal, Correa got Mercedes to roll out to Urena to end the inning, preserving the one-run lead.

Will Carter came in for the save, but the 'Stormers loaded the bases on an infield hit, a walk, and a catcher's interference on a two-strike count. Two sac flies by Carpenter and Shawon Dunston Jr. put Lancaster in front, 4-3 on Carter's third blown save of the year.

York put together a dramatic response in the bottom of the ninth as Mendoza doubled to deep left center off Lancaster closer Mike Adams. Martin ripped a double down the left field line tying the game at 4-4 on his third RBI of the night. Rodriguez nailed a walk-off single over the scoreboard on the Nemesis, bringing home Martin for the winning run.

Notes: The walk-off hit was the third of Rodriguez' Revs career. The Revs clinch a season series victory over the Barnstormers, leading 11-6 with four games to play. It marks the eighth time the Revs have won the Community Cup and first since 2021. York pulls within 3.5 games of Lancaster for first place in the second half standings. The walk-off win is the second of the year for the Revs (also July 5 vs. Charleston on a Tomo Otosaka single). York lefty Nick Raquet (11-7, 3.94) faces Matt Swarmer (0-1, 4.50) in Thursday's rubber match at 6:30 p.m. It is Hunger Free Thursday presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

