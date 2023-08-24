Revs Stumble in Rubber Match vs Stormers

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution offense was unable to ride the momentum from a dramatic comeback win the night before, dropping their series finale to the Lancaster Barnstormers, 6-2 on Thursday night at WellSpan Park.

Revs lefty Nick Raquet and Lancaster's Matt Swarmer got into a pitcher's duel into the middle innings, matching zeros until the bottom of the fifth.

Swarmer had set down 10 consecutive Revs hitters until Nellie Rodriguez ripped a leadoff double to left center in the bottom of the fifth for just York's second hit of the inning. Two batters later, Jhon Nunez drilled an RBI single up the middle making it 1-0 Revs.

Raquet threw five scoreless, allowing only three hits but came out of the game after 77 pitches.

Will McAffer came on for the sixth but only got one out while walking two and hitting a batter, loading the bases with Barnstormers. J.P. Woodward came in and struck out Joe Carpenter for out number two, but Trayvon Robinson launched a grand slam over the Arch Nemesis in left making it 4-1 Lancaster as the Barnstormers scored four runs on just one hit in the inning.

Swarmer threw into the seventh inning before being lifted with two outs after hitting Nunez with a pitch. Zach Warren came in and gave up a bloop double to Alexis Pantoja to make it second and third for Trent Giambrone, but Warren got a grounder to third to end the threat.

Carlos Espinal and Zach Neff hurled 1-2-3 innings in relief in the seventh and eighth as the Revs kept the deficit at 4-1.

Nick Duron gave up a run in the bottom of the eighth as Tomo Otosaka roped one high off the Nemesis for a leadoff double and was brought in by a Drew Mendoza RBI double to left center cutting the deficit to 4-2.

Lancaster took advantage of a pair of walks from right-hander Emilker Guzman in the top of the ninth as Andretty Cordero clobbered a two-out, two-run double to deep center, providing the insurance runs and the 6-2 final.

Mike Adams rebounded from a blown save the night before with a scoreless bottom of the ninth to close it for the Barnstormers.

The Revs will look to rebound on Friday at 6:30 p.m. as they welcome the Charleston Dirty Birds to town. York righty J.T. Hintzen (7-6, 5.30) faces Birds southpaw Derrick Adams (5-7, 5.31) in the opener. It is Football Frenzy night and Pink in the Park Preview presented by Pink Power with a Game-worn Jersey Auction. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: Mendoza (2-for-4) posted his fourth multi-hit game in the last five, now 11-for-19 on that stretch, while raising his league-leading batting average to .345. The grand slam by Robinson was just the second allowed by the Revs all season and first since May 10.

