Revs Depart Waldorf with a Dud in Sunday Defeat

(Waldorf, Md.): The York Revolution endured a weekend sweep, falling to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 10-4 on Sunday afternoon at Regency Furniture Stadium.

York plated the game's first run in the top of the second when Troy Stokes Jr. doubled down the left field line with two outs and scored on a single to right-center by Jhon Nunez (nine-game hitting streak).

Southern Maryland answered with a haymaker, scoring six times in the bottom of the second and chasing Revs starter Duke von Schamann (6-5) in his final start before joining Team Germany at the World Baseball Classic qualifiers.

Alex Crosby set the table with a bunt single and Joe DeLuca singled to center. Matt Hibbert followed with an RBI hit to center and Ian Yetsko lined a sac fly to left. A pair of walks loaded the bases for Michael Baca who singled home two runs on a flare to left. Jared Walker capped the burst with a two-run double to right as the Crabs led 6-1.

York got to Southern Maryland starter Eddie Butler with two outs in the fourth, loading the bases on walks to Nunez and Connor Lien with a Josue Herrera single sandwiched in between. Yefri Perez struck an RBI single to right to make it a 6-2 game, but Herrera was thrown out attempting to score and Butler (12-3) did not allow another run in his seven innings, defeating the Revs for the second time on the week while tying his teammate Daryl Thompson for the league lead in victories.

Carlos Ventura calmed things down with 2.1 scoreless innings out of the York bullpen, but things came unglued in the fifth as the Crabs batted around again and scored four times to run away with a 10-2 lead. Lefty Josh Norwood was victimized by three walks and a single, with his final walk to Mike Falsetti forcing in a run. Right-hander Franklin Van Gurp allowed three inherited runs to score on a two-run single to center by Jack Sundberg and an RBI ground out by Braxton Lee.

Nick Green, Kyle Zurak, and Roniel Raudes all handled scoreless frames out of the York bullpen over the final three innings.

The Revs plated a pair in the ninth on an RBI double to deep right by Nellie Rodriguez and a run-scoring groundout off the bat of Melky Mesa who notched the 307th RBI of his Revs career, closing within five of Andres Perez' franchise record of 312.

York will look to rebound at home on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series vs. Staten Island at 6:30 p.m. It is Family Game Night, a WellSpan Sports Medicine Silver Slugger Tuesday, and Baseball Bingo presented by Edgar Snyder and Associates. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: von Schamann made his 76th appearance and 59th start (fifth-most) all-time in a York uniform. He is scheduled to depart with the seventh most wins (21) while ranking fifth in innings (345.0) and eighth in strikeouts (199). Rodriguez walked in the eighth for his 99th free pass of the season, six shy of tying an Atlantic League single season record set by Telvin Nash in 2019. Raudes struck out the side in the eighth, capping a stretch from the fifth inning on in which Revs pitchers struck out seven with no walks, after beginning the game with no strikeouts and seven walks.

