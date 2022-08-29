Blue Crabs Partner with Trollinger Law, LLC to Present First Responders Night

When disasters strike, first responders are specially trained to be the first to arrive on the scene, provide aid and protect the well-being of our communities. They run toward an event rather than away, facing unique risks and challenges to ensure the safety of others.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will pay homage to those first responders by hosting a First Responders Appreciation Night presented by Trollinger Law, LLC on Saturday, September 3rdmarking the team's last regular season Saturday night home game before hosting the divisional round of the Atlantic League Playoffs on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25 (*9/24 and 9/25 if necessary).

The Blue Crabs and Trollinger Law, LLC will honor the countless frontline heroes of Southern Maryland at Regency Furniture during an exclusive pre-game ceremony. This program is part of Trollinger's ongoing commitment to showing gratitude for first responders in the community. The Southern Maryland Volunteer Fireman's Association Color Guard will present the colors and there will be a moment of silence in tribute to all fallen first responders.

In addition, the Blue Crabs and Trollinger Law, LLC will honor the 2022 Hometown Heroes from the surrounding Charles, St. Mary's, and Calvert Counties. The 2022 honorees are: Sean McKeever, a firefighter and EMT from Calvert County, Jason Adams a firefighter from St. Mary's County, and Jennifer Johnson, a police dispatcher from Charles County. "We want to thank all of the honorees for their dedication and courage in keeping us safe every day and are honored to hear the inspirational stories of many first responders across this great state, including firefighters, police officers, paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and more," said attorney, Matthew Trollinger.

"First Responders Night is a staple at Regency Furniture Stadium. We would not be able to do what we do and focus on baseball and entertainment without the peace of mind knowing that our first responders are always there waiting to protect us. We can't thank Matthew Trollinger and Trollinger Law, LLC enough for helping us bring this night to life. It is truly an honor to work together to recognize all of these brave young men and women," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

All first responders will receive free tickets to the Saturday night contest by showing their identification in the e-Trepid Box Office at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Blue Crabs will cap off the night with a post-game fireworks extravaganza. To purchase tickets, log ontowww.SoMDBlueCrabs.com.

