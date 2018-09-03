Revs Denied Sweep of Ducks

The York Revolution's bid for a three-game sweep came up short in a 7-3 loss to the Long Island Ducks on Sunday afternoon at PeoplesBank Park.

The Ducks got to Revs starter Logan Williamson with a run in the top of the first. Jordany Valdespin, who doubled to right-center to lead off the game, scored from third on a wild pitch to make it 1-0.

Long Island added three more runs in the fourth to go up 4-0. Dioner Navarro smacked an RBI single off the Arch Nemesis and Dan Lyons hit a two-out, two-RBI double into the left field corner.

The Revs got a run back in the bottom of the fourth off Ducks starter Dennis O'Grady. Welington Dotel hit an automatic double over the wall in left-center, scoring Alexi Casilla, to make it a 4-1 game.

Williamson came back out for the fifth and the Ducks jumped on him for three more runs. Carl Brice got all three outs in relief but allowed all three of his inherited runners to score after Williamson was lifted with the bases loaded and no outs.

The Revs scored two runs in the seventh on Henry Castillo's two-RBI single to right-center off Ducks reliever Ashur Tolliver to cut the deficit to 7-3, but that's as close as they would get.

Carlos Pimentel (4-3) earned the win for the Ducks after a scoreless inning and two-thirds in relief. Williamson (6-5) suffered the loss after allowing seven runs in four innings.

Notes: Jared Mitchell extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a second-inning double; it's the Revs' third-longest hitting streak of the season and Mitchell's second-longest. Steven Figueroa went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and a run; he's now 9-for-18 in five games with the Revs. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Revs, and a five-game home winning streak as York was aiming for a second consecutive home series sweep.

