Patriots Hang On Late To Complete Series Sweep Of Bees

September 3, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(New Britain, CT) - The Somerset Patriots (30-21, 65-49) defeated the New Britain Bees (23-27, 56-57) 9-6 at New Britain Stadium on Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game Labor Day Weekend series sweep in the Hardware City.

New Britain starting pitcher Sammy Gervacio (0-3) suffered the loss after surrendering five runs on seven hits in just two innings pitched, walking one and striking out a pair while also hitting a batter. Somerset starting pitcher Duane Below (8-6) picked up the win, allowing three runs on six hits (one home run) in five and two-thirds innings of work, walking one and striking out six.

For the third straight contest, Somerset scored before New Britain ever had a chance to come up the plate, taking an immediate 1-0 advantage in the top half of the first inning by way of a Jayce Boyd run-scoring base knock that plated Justin Pacchioli after Pacchioli opened up the ballgame with a stand-up triple into the right field corner. New Britain tied the game at one in the home half of the frame when Deibinson Romero cracked a solo home run to left field, his team-leading 17th roundtripper of the season and second in the series. After the Patriots batted around in the top of the second to jump back out in front 5-1, the Bees got a run back in the bottom of the inning when Jonathan Galvez allowed Jovan Rosa to cross the plate courtesy of a double after Rosa reached base by way of a leadoff free pass. The home team scored once again in the middle of the third to trim the deficit to 6-3 thanks to Romero's second rib-eye steak on the day which came by way of a single that scored Angelo Songco after he preceded Romero with a well-struck double into right centerfield. New Britain got to within 9-5 in the last of the eighth, highlighted by a two-run single from Rosa that plated Joe Poletsky and Jason Rogers after they began the rally with back-to-back one-out base hits. Climbing uphill all day long, the Boys from the Hardware City came to bat for their final turn in the bottom of the ninth looking for some Sunday magic. Ryan Wagner led off with a base hit and later scored to make it a 9-6 Patriots advantage following consecutive errors committed by Somerset third baseman Scott Kelly on grounders hit to the hot corner by Vince Conde and Darren Ford. With the tying-run at the plate and still nobody out, Logan Kensing was able to put out the fire by retiring the next three batters in succession, allowing the 2018 First Half Liberty Division Champions to complete the sweep, concluding a very frustrating six-game homestand for New Britain as they walked away with a record of 1-5. Romero and Rosa each had two hits in defeat. Photo provided courtesy of the New Britain Bees.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium to begin their final homestand of the regular season on Friday, September 7th when they welcome in the 2018 First Half Freedom Division Champion Sugar Land Skeeters for a three-game weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Fat Tire Friday in the Hardware City. Enjoy an ice cold beer with the Bees! All Fat Tire Belgian Ale Drafts are available for just five dollars at any concession stand.

