Revs Dealt Heartbreaking Defeat in Gastonia

(Gastonia, NC): The York Revolution suffered a heartbreaking defeat, losing 6-5 on a walk-off base hit in the bottom of the ninth inning to the Gastonia Honey Hunters in Tuesday evening's series opener at CaroMont Health Park.

York jumped to an early lead as Trent Giambrone slammed a leadoff homer to left in the top of the first. It was his 20th home run of the season and his fifth to lead off a game, tying both Revs single-season and career record for leadoff long balls.

Tomo Otosaka (4-for-4) followed with a single and Troy Stokes Jr. doubled to deep right. Both scored as Drew Mendoza slapped an RBI infield single with shortstop Jake Hoover uncorking a throwing error, giving the Revs a 3-0 lead.

York had a chance for more as Trey Martin reached on an error and stole second to put runners at second and third with no outs, but Gastonia lefty Gunnar Kines escaped without any further damage.

The Honey Hunters got on the board in the bottom of the second as Pedro Gonzalez blooped a two-out RBI single to right, cutting York's lead to 3-1.

Martin drilled a two-run homer to left center, his career-high 13th round tripper of the season, in the top of the third as the Revs' lead expanded to 5-1.

York failed to score the rest of the way as Kines' final two innings were scoreless, Ryan Williamson logged three shutout frames in relief, and Parker Bugg stranded two in a scoreless ninth.

Revs starter Tom Sutera was solid, giving up just two runs in 5.2 innings, exiting with a 5-2 lead. His only other run allowed came on a solo homer to left center by Steven Moya in the bottom of the sixth.

Will McAffer coaxed an inning-ending ground out to strand a runner in the sixth and Ben Dum recorded three fly ball outs in a perfect seventh.

Things fell apart in the final two innings as Gastonia took advantage of control issues against the back end of the Revs' bullpen.

J.P. Woodward walked his first two batters in the bottom of the eighth and jumped ahead of Scott Manea only to put him aboard on a hit by pitch to load the bases. A walk to Braxton Davidson forced in a run to make it 5-3 with still no outs. Emilker Guzman struck out David Washington for the first out, but uncorked a wild pitch to make it a one-run game. After striking out Gonzalez, Guzman retired Hoover on a ground out to preserve a slim 5-4 edge.

Revs closer Will Carter (1-2) failed to record an out in the bottom of the ninth, as again, a leadoff walk spelled doom as Kevin Santa reached to start the inning. Luis Curbelo singled up the middle and Zach Jarrett walked to load the bags. Moya finished the comeback for Gastonia with a two-run ground ball single into right, as the Revs suffered their fourth walk-off defeat of the season and their fourth consecutive loss overall.

York righty Pedro Vasquez (6-1, 5.97) will look to right the Revs' ship on Wednesday against Honey Hunters lefty Harry Rutkowski (0-0, 10.45) at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

