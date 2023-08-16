Blue Crabs Make History, Capture Win Number 1,000

August 16, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf, MD) On May 2nd, 2008, the Blue Crabs played their first game ever as a franchise. Led by Butch Hobson, the Crabs faced off with the Lancaster Barnstormers and, after trailing 2-0, came back and got their first win 3-2. 998 wins later, and the Crabs were one more from becoming just the sixth team in Atlantic League history to over cross the four-digit mark.

The Blue Crabs were playing host to the Spire City Ghost Hounds for just the second series between the two in-state teams. Southern Maryland got out in front of Spire City as their starter, Zac Rosscup, walked in the first run, and Isaias Quiroz made it a 3-0 game when he dropped the ball into right field.

Liam O'Sullivan was dealing for the Blue Crabs as he put up five consecutive zeros, he would only give up one run, and that run occurred in the sixth when Kole Cottam plated a run with a ground ball to third. Blue Crabs led 3-1.

In the seventh and Crabs found some breathing room, Crosby notched another RBI with a single to right, and Crosby would hustle to third to gift an RBI to Philip Caulfield. Southern Maryland was ahead by four runs. Jack Sundberg then sent a ball 429 feet for his eighth home run of the year for one more run until the ninth inning.

Raudy Read crushed a home run after a run had already been scored, but a fly ball to left would end the game as Jimmy Kerrigan reeled it in for the final out of the game and to eclipse 1,000 wins as a franchise.

The Blue Crabs are back at home for another matchup with the Spire City Ghost Hounds. Tony Dibrell is toeing the slab for the Crabs after a fantastic performance against the Long Island Ducks. The Crabs will be going for the series win; Wednesday is Bark in the Park, so bring your furry friend and cheer on your Blue Crabs.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.